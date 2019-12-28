Christmas holidays in Barcelona: 2019-2020

  Photo reportage   /   , , , , , ,

Christmas holidays in Barcelona: 2019-2020

Photo: Irina Rybalchenko

The Pyrenees: after ski parties

V Rally Costa Daurada Legend Reus

The Witches’ Fair in Sant Feliu Sasserra (Fires de les Bruixes), Catalonia

Fair of Sant Ermengol, Catalonia: Cheese-makers for freedom

The ICF Canoe Slalom and Wildwater World Championships 2019 are over: Prskavec and Herzog take world titles in Spain

The Opening Ceremony for the 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom & Wildwater World Championships, la Seu d’Urgell, Spain

Read more: Photo reportage ...