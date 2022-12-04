As Christmas is just around the corner, trees and lights are coming back on the Champs-Elysées! The world’s most beautiful avenue will sparkle from November 20, 2022, to January 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., excluding on December 24 and 31, with celebrations planned all night.

The firework and wonderful music entertainments will be back for NYE-2023.

Parisians and tourists discovered the new color lightning up the Avenue des Champs-Elysées this winter. No more fiery but gold lights adorning the world’s most beautiful avenue.

The Avenue des Champs Elysées will be only for pedestrians one Sunday per month, December 4, 2022. This is the perfect occasion to discover the world’s most beautiful avenue in a new light and to take a selfie in front of the Arc de Triomphe without any car to ruin the scenery.

Visitors come from all over the world to admire the magical lights that have lit up the streets during this festive period.



Multi-colored garlands luxuriously decorate the avenues of the French capital and its symbol – the Eiffel Tower.



Traditional Christmas markets open their doors during sales at the end of the year.

Born in Germany and Alsace, Christmas markets have spread throughout Europe since the 90s and have gradually become an unmissable holiday event during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Paris.

With the onset of winter cold, Christmas markets always have mulled wine, hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts…

During the Christmas holidays, the most famous and most luxurious shopping centers in Paris decorate their windows…

Galeries Lafayette, Printemps Haussmann or Bon Marché do their best to offer more and more exciting shows every year.

In Paris, many Christmas events create a festive atmosphere for the end of the year. Designed for both children and adults, they invite you to fully experience the magical moments of Christmas with your family.



Photos: Valery Mostakov