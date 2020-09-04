Christian Boe metal works museum in Dému city, France

Installations with bicycles in Montpellier, France

A house wall in Tarragona

Street installations in Pézenas, France, 2020

Sculpture camera of granite. Sculptor Luc Trizan 2009

La Haie-Fouassière logo

Alouette II helicopter made of bicycle chain and car candles

