Christian Boe metal works museum in Dému city, France 04.09.2020 Design, fun spots and sights with Kilian Roldan / art, design, fun, metals, sculptures Christian Boe metal works museum in Dému city, France Installations with bicycles in Montpellier, France 09.07.2020 A house wall in Tarragona 21.06.2020 Street installations in Pézenas, France, 2020 18.06.2020 Sculpture camera of granite. Sculptor Luc Trizan 2009 06.06.2020 La Haie-Fouassière logo 14.09.2019 Alouette II helicopter made of bicycle chain and car candles 18.08.2019 Read more: Design, fun spots and sights with Kilian Roldan ...