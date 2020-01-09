China requires tourists with Andorran citizenship to obtain a biometric visa

Andorran citizens travelling to the People’s Republic of China should familiarize themselves with the new procedure for obtaining a tourist visa – biometric.

In accordance with the new Beijing directives that have recently been introduced in other European countries, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Madrid and the Consulate General in Barcelona will collect fingerprints from all principality citizens planning to visit China.

Every Andorran citizen who wants to go to this country will have to fill out an eight-page application form online, attach a photo in electronic form and get his fingerprints taken (valid for five years).

Chinese authorities say that those entering China will be denied entry if the fingerprints do not match the fingerprints on the visa.

The exceptions are:

– Persons under 14 years old and over 70 years old;

– Applicants who have already got their fingerprints taken and received a Chinese visa in the same passport during the past 5 years;

– Applicants with finger defects that make it impossible to obtain fingerprints;

– Holders of diplomatic passports;

– Members of the government delegation, invited by the Government of China, travelling on an official visit and having rank equal to or greater than the status of Deputy Minister of Government of Andorra.

The cost of the visa is 126 euros.