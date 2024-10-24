Chelva is a municipality in the Valencian Community, Spain. Located in the interior of the province of Valencia, in the Serranos comarca, it is part of the Alto Turia community. It has a population of 1,645 inhabitants (INE 2023). It is a Spanish-speaking municipality, in which Spanish has the legally recognized linguistic predominance.

It is about 68 km from Valencia on the CV-35 (Valencia-Ademuz).

The town centre of Chelva is located 450 m above sea level. The predominant climate is the Mediterranean climate with warm summers and cool winters, of a semi-arid nature.

The area is crossed by the Tuéjar river,​ which passes to the south of the town centre, and the Turia, located further south. The first forms a fertile plain, while the second has a boxing that makes its cultivation difficult.

Main attractions

Hermitage of Santa Cruz. The hermitage, recently restored, was built in 1370 as a mosque in the Mudejar-Moorish district of the Arrabal de Benaeça, which together with that of Simat de la Valldigna, are the only two from this period that are dated in the Valencian Community. It was consecrated to the Holy Cross in 1525.

Hermitage of Loreto, dedicated to Our Lady the Virgin of Loreto, to the southeast of the town, on the Calles road – where the old Muslim centre of “Benajuay” was.

Hermitage of Solitude. Located in a square in the heart of the Andalusian district of Benacacira. Dedicated to the devotion of Our Lady of Solitude. Next to it was the old hospital, on whose site the Archaeological Museum of Chelva has recently been built.

Hermitage of the Desamparados. Located in the Arrabal neighbourhood, this baroque hermitage was built on the initiative of the neighbourhood’s residents between 1658 and 1661. The ‘sgraffito’ paintings on its vault and the 18th century ceramic panel on the façade stand out.

Hermitage of San Cristóbal. It is the second oldest in the municipality after that of Loreto, probably from the 15th century, its construction was also promoted by the Viscounts of Chelva.

Church of the Angels. This is one of the most emblematic buildings in Chelva. Its majestic presence stands out in the middle of the town centre. Its construction began in 1626 and was completed in 1692, with the bell tower and the Communion chapel being added in the 18th century. It is considered a masterpiece of Valencian Baroque. It also preserves a rich artistic heritage, with 17th century artists such as Pedro Orrente and Jerónimo Jacinto de Espinosa standing out. At the base of the bell tower, the most original clock-tower in the Valencian Community was installed in 1887, as it is one of the few remaining in Spain that, in addition to telling the hours, also indicates the day of the month and the week.

Sanctuary of the Virgen del Remedio. Located on Pico del Remedio, 5 km from the town, it is the place where the image of the municipality’s patron saint, the Virgen del Remedio, resides, which is brought down from there to the town every year during the town’s main festivals. It was built in 1889, after demolishing the previous hermitage that had become too small in the face of the growing devotion to the Virgin.

Viscount Palace. Although hidden by the many transformations it has undergone in recent decades, the building of what was once the Palace of the Viscount of Chelva has been preserved, also built from the facilities of the Muslim castle. In its structure you can see architectural elements from its time of construction, the 13th century, as well as remains of the Muslim tower and the wall that surrounded the town. The building is currently being restored and can be visited thanks to the María Antonia Clavel Foundation.

Bullring. Opened in 1909.

Civil War Shelter (1938). Dug into the tufaceous rock, at a depth of 8 metres, it has two entrances, one on Calle Mª Antonia Clavel, and another in the presbytery of the church (which during the war functioned as a mechanical workshop for the Popular Republican Army).

La ​​Dula. Former Corral de la Villa. Place where the livestock of the population was kept, who had neither the space nor the time to take it out.

Festivals

San Antonio Abad. In January, San Antón is celebrated, and the Festival of Oral Narrative​. One of the most traditional and popular festivals in the town.

Holy Week. During Holy Week, the corresponding religious festivals and the collection of alleluias during Easter Sunday, when thousands of colored pieces of paper are thrown from the top of the church, blessed alleluias that will provide prosperity for a year and protect from storms, according to popular tradition.

Festival of Los Mayos. On April 30, the Mayos are celebrated, a round of songs in which verses are sung to the girls and the virgin.

Summer festivals. During the summer, Youth Week, San Cristóbal, the festivals of the villages of Ahillas and Villar de Tejas, and the Patron Saint Festivities are celebrated during the last week of August.

How to get to?

From Valencia 55 min (70.8 km) via CV-35

From Madrid 3 hr 48 min (337 km) via A-3

Main information

Area: 190,6 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 39°44′49″N 0°59′51″W

Population: 1645

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

