CHANEL took part in the Journées Européennes des Métiers d’Art

  Culture, News, News of Pyrenees

CHANEL took part in the Journées Européennes des Métiers d’Art (European Artistic Craft Days) for the third year running. The event aimed to shine the spotlight on handcraftsmanship and creativity.

The event offered visitors an opportunity to learn more about the House and its history as well as the different fashion professions.

Participatory ateliers supervised by experienced CHANEL couturières and couturiers teached sewing techniques. A dedicated space to le19M — founded by CHANEL in Paris/Aubervilliers — offered the chance to try your hand at a collective embroidery project. Maisons d’art Lesage, Atelier Montex as well as Eres were also present to showcase their savoir-faire, alongside renowned schools Duperré, la Source, Paul Poiret, Octave Feuillet and the Institut Français de la Mode.

Admission at the Journées Européennes des Métiers d’Art was free.

