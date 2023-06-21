Cervantes Square in Alcalá de Henares. Watercolor by Joan Mañé 21.06.2023 Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé / art, drawings, spain Cervantes Square (La Plaza de Cervantes) in Alcalá de Henares (Spain). Watercolor by Joan Mañé 12th-century Romanesque bridge over the Fluvià river in the city of Besalú, Catalonia. A pen and watercolor by Joan Mañé 16.06.2023 Church of St. Mary of the Admiral. Watercolor by Joan Mañé 19.01.2023 Cadaqués on a watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé 06.12.2022 Church of St. Romà de les Bons. Pencil drawing by Joan Mañé 10.04.2022 Cefalù (Sicily) on drawing. Watercolor by Joan Mañé 29.01.2022 The Postcard of “Christmas at church of Saint Elijah the Prophet of Yaroslavl” 07.01.2022 Read more: Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé ...