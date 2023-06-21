Cervantes Square in Alcalá de Henares. Watercolor by Joan Mañé 

  Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé   /   , ,

Cervantes Square (La Plaza de Cervantes) in Alcalá de Henares (Spain). Watercolor by Joan Mañé

12th-century Romanesque bridge over the Fluvià river in the city of Besalú, Catalonia. A pen and watercolor by Joan Mañé

Church of St. Mary of the Admiral. Watercolor by Joan Mañé

Cadaqués on a watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

Church of St. Romà de les Bons. Pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

Cefalù (Sicily) on drawing. Watercolor by Joan Mañé

The Postcard of “Christmas at church of Saint Elijah the Prophet of Yaroslavl”

Read more: Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé ...