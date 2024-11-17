Cerler (Benasque municipality, Huesca province, Aragon, Spain) is an ideal resort for starting to ski not only because of its soft slopes, but also because of the quality of the snow cover. The height at which most of the slopes are located exceeds 1800 meters, the snow on them is mostly loose, which makes the first slides easier.

Do you know which ski slope is the longest in Spain? Here, in Cerler! A nine-kilometer track of medium difficulty awaits you. It starts at an altitude of 2630 meters and ends at the El Remascaro cafeteria (1500 meters).

All nine kilometers of the route are the most emblematic slopes of the resort, meandering among pine forests, allowing you to discover unforgettable landscapes of the highest mountains in the Pyrenees.

If this is your first visit or if you want to discover the resort in an original way – every Monday, Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 am, a team of “ambassadors” of the resort awaits you at the El Remascaro cafeteria. They will show you the most beautiful spots of the resort and tell you about its history over the years. No advance booking required and it’s completely free!

The resort is known worldwide due to its location in one of the most beautiful valleys of the Pyrenees. It is surrounded by the highest points of the Pyrenees, such as Pic Aneto (3404 m, the highest in the entire Pyrenees massif), Pic Posets (3375 m) or Pic Perdighero (3222 m, located on the border with France).

Specifications

68 Trails, 77 km:

10 green tracks

18 blue tracks

25 red tracks

14 black tracks

Snowpark

Snowmobile track

MAXIMUM LEVEL: 2630 m

MINIMUM LEVEL: 1500 m

Tariffs

Adult: € 46.50 / day (online / app purchase: € 38.00 / day)

Children: € 37.50 per day (online / app purchase: € 30.40 per day)

How to get there?

From Huesca 2 hr 8 min (141 km) via A-139

2 hr 8 min (141 km) via A-139 From Zaragoza 2 hr 53 min (216 km) via A-23 and A-139

2 hr 53 min (216 km) via A-23 and A-139 From Madrid 6 hr 4 min (538 km) via A-2

6 hr 4 min (538 km) via A-2 From Lleida 2 hr 13 min (155 km) via A-22 and A-139.

2 hr 13 min (155 km) via A-22 and A-139. From Toulouse 3 hr 37 min (248 km) via A64

3 hr 37 min (248 km) via A64 From Bordeaux 5 hr 19 min (447 km) via A65

