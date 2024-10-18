Cerezo is a municipality, in the province of Cáceres, Autonomous Community of Extremadura (Spain).
It is located on the EX-205 road, being a place of passage between the Sierra de Gata and the Ambroz valley.
Main attraction
In Cerezo there are the following monuments:
Catholic parish church under the invocation of San Juan Bautista, in charge of the pastor of Abadía, in the diocese of Coria;
Hermitage of the Virgen del Teso, in the Dehesa de Arriba;
Calvary;
Bridge over the Palomero stream.
How to get to?
- From Mérida 1 hr 49 min (181 km) via A-66
- From Plasencia 33 min (36.6 km) via CC-12.2
- From Madrid 2 hr 53 min (283 km) via Autovía del Suroeste/P.º de Extremadura/A-5
Main information
Area: 18 sq. km (municipality)
Coordinates: 40°14′13″N 6°13′39″W
Population: 159
Languages: Spanish
Currency: Euro
Visa: Schengen
Time: Central European UTC +1
See here Andorra travel guide
See here Pyrenees travel guide
See here France travel guide
See here Spain travel guide