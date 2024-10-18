Cerezo is a municipality, in the province of Cáceres, Autonomous Community of Extremadura (Spain).

It is located on the EX-205 road, being a place of passage between the Sierra de Gata and the Ambroz valley.

Main attraction

In Cerezo there are the following monuments:

Catholic parish church under the invocation of San Juan Bautista, in charge of the pastor of Abadía, in the diocese of Coria;

Hermitage of the Virgen del Teso, in the Dehesa de Arriba;

Calvary;

Bridge over the Palomero stream.

How to get to?

From Mérida 1 hr 49 min (181 km) via A-66

From Cáceres 1 hr 14 min (111 km) via A-66

From Badajoz 2 hr 15 min (202 km) via N-523 and A-66

From Plasencia 33 min (36.6 km) via CC-12.2

From Madrid 2 hr 53 min (283 km) via Autovía del Suroeste/P.º de Extremadura/A-5

Main information

Area: 18 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 40°14′13″N 6°13′39″W

Population: 159

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

