The program will be broadcast in a single gala adapted to current times, on TheGrefg’s Twitch channel, who is one of the largest content creators worldwide.

Cepsa will sponsor the second phase of the program, the physical tests, one of the most fun and favorite moments of the program.

After 18 years, the “Un, dos, tres…” returns with the sponsorship of Cepsa GOW. The legendary Spanish television program returns with Alejandro Ibáñez, son of the original creator of the format, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, but adapted to modern times and broadcast through Twitch.

Cepsa’s loyalty program will sponsor the second phase of the program, which will maintain its original three-stage structure, combining questions and answers, physical tests and its well-remembered auction. In this way, the energy company will be in charge of supporting the physical challenges, one of the audience’s favorite moments in the original program.

The broadcast, which will feature some of the most emblematic characters of the program such as the assistants (and on this occasion, there will be male assistants), the stingy ones or the famous pumpkin icon of the program, will take place in a single gala that will include musical, magic, humor and dance performances.

Likewise, the Twitch channel that will host the program will be that of TheGrefg, one of the most relevant content creators not only in Spain, but worldwide, with a channel that has more than 11 million followers, which has two of the five most viewed broadcasts in the history of the streaming platform with audiences of 2.5 and 1.7 million simultaneous viewers.

The broadcast date and other details of the program, such as the contestants and the rest of the participating characters, will be unveiled at a presentation event in the near future.