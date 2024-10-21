Cehegín is a municipality in Spain, the Region of Murcia. Located in the heart of the Murcian region of the Northwest, the municipality of Cehegín, with its fertile and extensive lands, has been the place chosen by different cultures since the most remote times, since prehistory with cave paintings belonging to the cave art of the Mediterranean arch from the Iberian Peninsula, passing through Iberians, Romans, Visigoths, Arabs and Christians.

In 1982 the Old Town of Cehegín was declared a Historic-Artistic Site by the Ministry of Culture of Spain.

Main attractions

Church of Santa María Magdalena: Crowning the Plaza de la Constitución, an emblematic place of incomparable beauty within the old town of Cehegín, is the Iglesia de la Magdalena, a work attributed to Jerónimo Quijano.

It is the most remarkable building within the Cehegin religious heritage and the most characteristic, since it is the one that outlines the silhouette of this municipality. His works started in the16th century reaching unfinished until the end of the 17th century.

It was declared a property of cultural interest with the category of monument by Royal Decree on July 2, 1982; It is also declared a National Monument.

Church of La Soledad: The Iglesia de la Soledad is a temple with a basilica plan. Located on the hill on which the old town of Cehegín is developed, and specifically on the western slope, on the course of the Argos river, a tributary of the Segura.

It is part of the perspective of the historical complex of Cehegín, in the panoramic view from the road that connects this town with Caravaca de la Cruz.

Building from the end of the 16th century and the beginning of the 17th century, renovated in the 18th century, composed of different areas among which we can distinguish the temple itself, the bell tower, the dressing room of the Virgin and the house of the santero.

Church of the Conception: Its origin is believed around the end of the 15th or early 16th century. What is known is that it was consecrated and blessed on January 9, 1556 thanks to an inscription that it has on the right side of the main altar. Renaissance style. It consists of three naves and a high choir at the foot. The interior naves are supported by Tuscan and Ionic-style columns in the presbytery, which has a rich, polychrome roof with a large pineapple of muqarnas and stars. The interior part is made up of a very important Mudejar wooden roof, with an octagonal ribbed vault and which has the singularity of having painted inscriptions. It was declared a National Monument in 1980.

Convent of San Esteban: It forms a group of buildings made up of the monastery and the church. It was built between the 16th and 18th centuries by the Franciscans.

The Church stands out, which houses the image of Our Lady of Wonders, patron saint of the town, the Baroque main altarpiece, the central cloister and the Tota Pulchra staircase. It was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1976.

Hermitage of Santo Cristo: Known in Cehegín as Iglesia del Santo Cristo, although initially it was called Ermita del Smo. Christ of the Miracle. Built at the end of the 16th century outside the town walls in front of the gate of the blood of Christ by the brotherhood of the same name as its exclusive property. It is a Renaissance church with a facade made of local jaspers from the Sierra de Quípar.

Old Town: Declared a Historic-Artistic Site, it is one of the best preserved and most outstanding in the Region of Murcia. Among its buildings are the Hospital de la Real Piedad; built in the 18th century, remodeled in the 19th and 20th centuries, the baroque Palacio de los Fajardo; located in the Plaza de la Constitución, from the 18th century and close to other buildings such as the old Council (17th century) – current Archaeological Museum of Cehegín- and the Palacio de la Tercia (18th century).

They also highlight the Casa Jaspe; Baroque-Rococo palace from the 18th century that belonged to the Salazar and Massa families, until in 1973 it was acquired by the City Council, or the Casino de Cehegín, which occupies one of the many emblazoned mansions in the old town.

Begastri site: Begastri is located on a medium-height hill called Cabezo Roenas, very close to the course of the Quipar River. It is only two kilometers from the city of Cehegín. Although the bulk of the materials is from the late period, the presence of an Iberian settlement is documented.

How to get to?

From Murcia 47 min (68.3 km) via RM-15.

47 min (68.3 km) via RM-15. From Madrid 4 hr 1 min (390 km) via A-3

Main information

Area: 292 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 38°5′33″N 1°47′56″W

Population: 14 700

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

