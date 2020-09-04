Cazeneuve royal castle – property of Henri IV

Cazeneuve castle (fr. Château de Cazeneuve) is located in Préchac, in the French department of Gironde, near Bordeaux. The castle is built along the gorges of Ciron and the stream of Honburens. Property of Henri IV, this Royal Castle has a great history and an outstanding architecture. The Castle of Cazeneuve is still inhabited by the same Ducal family, the Sabran-Pontevès.

Rates and schedule

Opening Hours :

From June 1st to September 30th : Every day from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM (departure of the last visit at 05:15 PM)

From April 13th to Mai 31th and from October 1st to November st1 included : Every Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM (departure of the last visit at 05:15 PM)

In November, the castle is only open the 1st, 2 and 3 November 2019.from 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM (departure of the last visit at 05:15 PM)

Park open from 11:00 AM – Picnic Area

Adults: 11,50 € per person

Children: 7,00 € per children (from 5 to 12 years old)

Students: 10,50 € per student (up to 25 years old)

GPS coordinates: 42°23′15″N 0°19′06″W