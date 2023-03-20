Catalonia to increase the number of places in Catalan courses

The Linguistic Consortium of Catalonia (Consorci per la Normalización Lingüística, CPNL) increased by 11% the number of places in Catalan courses in the third semester compared to the third semester of 2022. In total, almost 29,000 places will be offered between A1 and C1 levels (elementary, basic, elementary, intermediate and professional).

In total, CPNL offers up to 1344 Catalan language courses distributed throughout the territory among 22 language centers.

84% of the total number of students study the language in person.

