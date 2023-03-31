As a consequence of the ongoing drought situation across Catalonia, the government has decided to stop producing artificial snow for ski slopes, save for “specific and exceptional cases.”

One such exception will be the Para Snow World Cup held from March 8 to 17 at the La Molina resort.

This is what sources from Ferrocarrils (FGC), the public company that manages the train stations and public ski slopes, have explained to the Catalan News Agency.

Earlier this week, the government decreed the state of exceptionality due to drought in many parts of the territory, the fourth stage out of a total of five in the emergency plans to cope with drought.

According to Catalan News Agency, this stage sees tighter limits put on agricultural, industrial, recreational, and personal use of water. However, personal use is capped at 230l per person per day, and the climate minister added during the announcement that average daily personal use is only around 117l.

FGC say that it has not snowed for weeks in many parts of the Pyrenees, which will put some slopes at risk.

Yet, the company pointed out that the exceptional drought measures do not prohibit them from creating artificial snow, nor does it oblige them to do anything in this regard. Despite this, FGC has “verbalized” the decision to stop producing artificial snow after the executive appealed for “responsibility.”