Catalonia cancels COVID passports

The official newspaper of the Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC) published this Thursday a new resolution on measures against the pandemic, which removes most restrictions and cancels COVID passports. Nightlife is expected to resume in early February.

COVID passports are no longer required to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons, cultural and sport establishments.

According to the Generalitat de Catalunya, the Omicron variant “demonstrated immunosuppression and thus reduced infection prevention.” Thus, “a significant proportion of the population is susceptible to infection with the virus, regardless of their vaccination status or past illness.” It follows that the effectiveness of the mandatory use of a COVID passport is “reduced as a measure that increases health security.”

