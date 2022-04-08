Catalonia and Aragon agree to split 2030 Winter Olympic Games competitions

The governments of Catalonia and Aragon have reached a deal to split the 2030 Winter Olympic Games competitions if their joint candidacy is selected. The two Spanish territories will bid to host the sports event together after some tension, as first published by La Vanguardia newspaper and later confirmed by the Catalan News Agency (ACN).

According to the agreement reached on Friday, Catalonia would host ski competitions in the Pyrenees mountains: alpine skiing, downhill, and slalom at La Molina-Masella ski resort, and snowboarding and freestyle competitions at Baqueira Beret resort.

Ski mountaineering, a first at the 2026 Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympic games, would take place at Boí Taüll ski area.

Meanwhile, Aragon would host biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, and speed skating sports events.

The Catalan capital will be organizing the ice hockey events at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi.

Residents of the Pyrenees are set to vote in a referendum to decide whether the government should bid to host the 2030 Olympics in July.