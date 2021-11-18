Catalonia and Andorra jointly create ice hockey technical center

The Catalan Speed Skating Federation (FECAPA) and the Andorran Speed Skating Federation (FAP) have signed an agreement to jointly create a high-performance technical center. It will be designed for players in the Youth, Teens and Children categories.

The technical center will be set up at the Poliesportiu pavilions in La Seu d’Urgell and the Estadio Comunal in the capital of Andorra. The competition will be attended by Club Hoquei Cadí and Andorra Hoquei Club players who will conduct joint training sessions to improve their quality.