Catalonia and Andorra jointly create ice hockey technical center

  News, News of Pyrenees, Sport

The Catalan Speed Skating Federation (FECAPA) and the Andorran Speed Skating Federation (FAP) have signed an agreement to jointly create a high-performance technical center. It will be designed for players in the Youth, Teens and Children categories.

The technical center will be set up at the Poliesportiu pavilions in La Seu d’Urgell and the Estadio Comunal in the capital of Andorra. The competition will be attended by Club Hoquei Cadí and Andorra Hoquei Club players who will conduct joint training sessions to improve their quality.

Ski resorts in France are opened this winter without a health pass, but with a mandatory mask

Pandora Papers: Pep Guardiola, a former FC Barcelona player and manager, used company in Panama to hide ownership of Andorran account

Eurovision Sport will promote new Winter Olympic sport – ski mountaineering

Spain dominated the premier World Championship classes at Hertz FIM Trial des Nations in Portugal

Baqueira Beret in the Spanish Pyrenees will host the first event of the Freeride World Tour season

FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has been named the best female European player of the 2020-2021 season

Read more: News ...