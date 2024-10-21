Castle-Palace of the Viscount of Ros (Sp. Castillo Palacio del Vizconde de Ros). The monastic order of San Felipe Neri started the construction of the palace in the last quarter of the XIX century.

At first it was owned by the Balsicas farm, later it became the property of the State and by it, it was donated to General D. Antonio Ros de Olano y Perpinya. Queen Elizabeth II awarded this man the titles of Viscount de Ros de Olano and Marquis de Gaud-el-Yehi.

The building underwent several reforms carried out by D. Antonio de Vega and Ros de Olano, the General’s grandson, who inherited the estate from his mother, Mrs. Isabel Ros de Olano and Quintana de Romo, and also the title of Vizcondado. The building is an old mansion with a crenellated tower. It is currently privately owned. Closed for visits.

Address: C. Vizconde de Ros, 3A, 30591 Balsicas, Region of Murcia, Murcia, Spain

How to get to?

From Madrid 4 hr 17 min (436 km) via AP-36 and A-30

