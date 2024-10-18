The castle of Vimianzo, also known as Torres de Martelo

The castle of Vimianzo (Castillo de Vimianzo), also known as Torres de Martelo, is located at the entrance of the town of Vimianzo, province of A Coruña (Galicia, Spain). At present it hosts a permanent exhibition of popular crafts. It is an Asset of Cultural Interest.

It is in a very good state of conservation. It preserves parts of the thirteenth century, although most belongs to the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries.

The building has an irregular polygonal plan adapting to the terrain. It is made up of three rectangular defensive towers around a parade ground, in addition to the keep, with its cantilevered battlements.

Working hours

Friday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM

Saturday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM

Sunday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM

Monday
Closed

Tuesday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM

Wednesday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM

Thursday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM

How to get to?

  • From Madrid 6 hr 2 min (657 km) via A-6

Address: 15129 a, R. da Torre, 22, 15129 Vimianzo, A Coruña, Spain

