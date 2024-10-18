The castle of Vimianzo (Castillo de Vimianzo), also known as Torres de Martelo, is located at the entrance of the town of Vimianzo, province of A Coruña (Galicia, Spain). At present it hosts a permanent exhibition of popular crafts. It is an Asset of Cultural Interest.

It is in a very good state of conservation. It preserves parts of the thirteenth century, although most belongs to the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries.

The building has an irregular polygonal plan adapting to the terrain. It is made up of three rectangular defensive towers around a parade ground, in addition to the keep, with its cantilevered battlements.

Working hours

Friday

10:30AM–2PM

4PM–7PM

Saturday

10:30AM–2PM

4PM–7PM

Sunday

10:30AM–2PM

4PM–7PM

Monday

Closed

Tuesday

10:30AM–2PM

4PM–7PM

Wednesday

10:30AM–2PM

4PM–7PM

Thursday

10:30AM–2PM

4PM–7PM

How to get to?

From A Coruña 45 min (69.4 km) via AG-55

45 min (69.4 km) via AG-55 From Santiago de Compostela 56 min (61.5 km) via AC-441

From Madrid 6 hr 2 min (657 km) via A-6

Address: 15129 a, R. da Torre, 22, 15129 Vimianzo, A Coruña, Spain

