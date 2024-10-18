The castle of Vimianzo (Castillo de Vimianzo), also known as Torres de Martelo, is located at the entrance of the town of Vimianzo, province of A Coruña (Galicia, Spain). At present it hosts a permanent exhibition of popular crafts. It is an Asset of Cultural Interest.
It is in a very good state of conservation. It preserves parts of the thirteenth century, although most belongs to the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries.
The building has an irregular polygonal plan adapting to the terrain. It is made up of three rectangular defensive towers around a parade ground, in addition to the keep, with its cantilevered battlements.
Working hours
Friday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM
Saturday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM
Sunday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM
Wednesday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM
Thursday
10:30AM–2PM
4PM–7PM
How to get to?
- From A Coruña 45 min (69.4 km) via AG-55
- From Santiago de Compostela 56 min (61.5 km) via AC-441
- From Madrid 6 hr 2 min (657 km) via A-6
Address: 15129 a, R. da Torre, 22, 15129 Vimianzo, A Coruña, Spain
See here Andorra travel guide
See here Pyrenees travel guide
See here France travel guide
See here Spain travel guide