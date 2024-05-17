The castle of Saint-Jean-d’Angle (Château de Saint-Jean-d’Angle) in Saint-Jean-d’Angle in Charente-Maritime, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, is built on the model known as the shell keep.

It is listed as a historical monument and received the Grand Prix des Vieilles Maisons Françaises and the Prix Europa Nostra for the quality of its restoration. It takes its name from the town of Saint-Jean-d’Angle where it is located.

Located 20 minutes by car from Rochefort.

The stronghold of Saint-Jean-d’Angle is mentioned in the first years of the twentieth century, with Foucher de Saint-Jean-d’Angle. In 1406, the fortress was brought as a dowry by Yolande de Bouchard to her husband Charles de Saint Gelais whose family will take the name of Lusignans.

The domain then passed to the Herbout, Lestrange, Latreuille, Fougère, Lacour families who will sell it to Alain Rousselot; the latter undertook a serious restoration of the buildings.

GPS coordinates: 45° 49′ 14″ N, 0° 57′ 03″ E

Shortest distances by car:

From Paris : 4 hr 54 min (500 km) via A10

: 4 hr 54 min (500 km) via A10 From Bordeaux: 1 hr 41 min (144 km) via A10

