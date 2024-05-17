Castle of Saint-Jean-d’Angle

  Castles and fortresses of Spain and France with Mathew Kristes   /   , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The castle of Saint-Jean-d’Angle (Château de Saint-Jean-d’Angle) in Saint-Jean-d’Angle in Charente-Maritime, Nouvelle-AquitaineFrance, is built on the model known as the shell keep.

It is listed as a historical monument and received the Grand Prix des Vieilles Maisons Françaises and the Prix Europa Nostra for the quality of its restoration. It takes its name from the town of Saint-Jean-d’Angle where it is located.

Located 20 minutes by car from Rochefort.

The stronghold of Saint-Jean-d’Angle is mentioned in the first years of the twentieth century, with Foucher de Saint-Jean-d’Angle. In 1406, the fortress was brought as a dowry by Yolande de Bouchard to her husband Charles de Saint Gelais whose family will take the name of Lusignans.

The domain then passed to the Herbout, Lestrange, Latreuille, Fougère, Lacour families who will sell it to Alain Rousselot; the latter undertook a serious restoration of the buildings.

GPS coordinates: 45° 49′ 14″ N, 0° 57′ 03″ E

Shortest distances by car:

  • From Paris: 4 hr 54 min (500 km) via A10
  • From Bordeaux: 1 hr 41 min (144 km) via A10

See also France travel guide

See also Spain travel guide

See also Pyrenees travel guide

See also Andorra travel guide

Arcangues castle and its library containing more than 10,000 volumes

Fort Louvois welcomes nearly 27,000 visitors a year

Cazeneuve royal castle – property of Henri IV

Pau castle and the National Museum, one of the most visited museums in France

Mirambeau castle – former medieval fortress

Nieul-lès-Saintes castle listed in the Supplementary Inventory of Historical Monuments on July 8, 1988

Read more: Castles and fortresses of Spain and France with Mathew Kristes ...