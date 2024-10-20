Casalarreina is a town and municipality in the autonomous community La Rioja (Spain). It is located in the northwest of the province.

It depends on the judicial party of Haro. Its great variety of heritage, both religious and civil, earned it the name of “Historic Complex” in 1975. For this reason, it is included in the Catalog of Historic-Artistic Complexes declared in Spain.

Main attractions

Dominican monastery of Our Lady of Mercy

Construction of the Monastery of Santa Maria de la Piedad began in 1514 by order of Juan Fernández de Velasco, bishop of the diocese of Calahorra and diocese of Palencia, after the concession made by Pope Julius II in 1509.

It was blessed on March 14, 1522, by Pope Adriano VI, who spent the night in the Palacio del Condestable de Castilla on his way to Rome. It is the only monastery in Spain inaugurated by a pope. It was declared a Site of Cultural Interest in the Monument category on May 16, 1977.

Church of San Martin

Construction in ashlar masonry, started in 1533 by Juan de Legorreta and designed by Juan de Rasines. At the end of the 16th century, the rest of the nave was built. At the beginning of the XVII, the lower bodies of the tower and the sacristy. In 1714 the upper body of the tower, and in the eighteenth century the chapel of the Gospel.

Palace of the Pobes

Baroque building with three floors, built in the first half of the 18th century. It is located in the center of the municipality, in the so-called Plaza de La Florida.

It presents covers and mixtilinear openings, balconies supported by corbels, a stone cornice on wooden channels, acroteras and gargoyles, adorned with shields. It is private, and remains inhabited to this day.

Palace of the Constables of Castile

This building must be highlighted as the most emblematic of the town, due to its great historical weight and forming a group with the Convent. Like the hermitage of San Román de Ajuarte, the palace of Pobes and the palace of the Marquis of the Port currently private property, so its restoration has been complicated over the years.

On June 12, 2008, the main facade of the Palace suffered a partial collapse during restoration works.

Hermitage of San Roman de Ajuarte

The hermitage of San Román de Ajuarte dates from the 12th century, and is located about 700 meters south of Casalarreina, in the direction of Santo Domingo de la Calzada.

The construction is the only remaining part of the old town of Ajugarte. It is currently located within a plot dedicated to the cultivation of cereals, and is in private hands, being used as a storage room.

How to get to?

From Logroño 35 min (48.8 km) via AP-68

35 min (48.8 km) via AP-68 From Madrid 3 hr 24 min (328 km) via A-1

Main information

Area: 8 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 42°32′51″N 2°54′45″W

Population: 1090

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

