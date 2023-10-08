Casa Milà, popularly known as La Pedrera (“the stone quarry”) in reference to its unconventional rough-hewn appearance, is a Modernista building in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. It was the last private residence designed by architect Antoni Gaudí and was built between 1906 and 1912.

The building was commissioned in 1906 by Pere Milà and his wife Roser Segimon. At the time, it was controversial because of its undulating stone facade, twisting wrought iron balconies, and design by Josep Maria Jujol. Several structural innovations include a self-supporting stone façade, and a free-plan floor, underground garage and the spectacular terrace on the roof.

In 1984, it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Since 2013 it has been the headquarters of the Fundació Catalunya La Pedrera, which manages visits to the building, exhibitions and other cultural and educational activities at Casa Milà.

Address: Pg. de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain

Hours:

Sunday 9 AM–11 PM

Monday 9 AM–11 PM

Tuesday 9 AM–11 PM

Wednesday 9 AM–11 PM

Thursday 9 AM–11 PM

Friday 9 AM–11 PM

Saturday 9 AM–11 PM

Phone: +34 932 14 25 76

Prices start from 25 euro.