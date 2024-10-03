Casa de la Lactància is a modernist building located on Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 475-477 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, ​​listed as a Cultural Property of Local Interest. Currently, it houses the Francesc Layret residence, geriatric center of the Catalan Institute of Assistance and Social Services (ICASS).

It was designed in 1907 by the architect Antoni de Falguera i Sivilla, although it was Pere Falqués i Urpí who directed the works as municipal architect and also signed the project. The decorative device was made by the sculptor Eusebi Arnau i Mascort and the mosaicist Lluís Brú i Salelles. The work, materialized between 1908 and 1913, was contracted by Barcelona City Council with the aim of providing assistance, through social patronage, to children from disadvantaged families.

