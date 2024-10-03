Casa de la Lactància

  Interesting places in the Pyrenees and around with Jane Cautch, Tourism

Casa de la Lactància is a modernist building located on Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 475-477 in Barcelona, CataloniaSpain, ​​listed as a Cultural Property of Local Interest. Currently, it houses the Francesc Layret residence, geriatric center of the Catalan Institute of Assistance and Social Services (ICASS).

It was designed in 1907 by the architect Antoni de Falguera i Sivilla, although it was Pere Falqués i Urpí who directed the works as municipal architect and also signed the project. The decorative device was made by the sculptor Eusebi Arnau i Mascort and the mosaicist Lluís Brú i Salelles. The work, materialized between 1908 and 1913, was contracted by Barcelona City Council with the aim of providing assistance, through social patronage, to children from disadvantaged families.

Barcelona full guide

  Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

El Escorial – the largest Renaissance building in the world

Aranjuez – UNESCO site

Alcalá de Henares – a UNESCO site and a native city of Miguel de Cervantes

Community of Madrid

Plaza de toros de las Arenas

Güell Pavilions

Read more: Interesting places in the Pyrenees and around with Jane Cautch ...