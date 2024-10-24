The Vall de Cristo Charterhouse (Cartuja de Vall de Cristo, in Valencian Cartoixa de Valldecrist) is a Carthusian monastery located in the municipality of Villa de Altura, to which it belongs, in the Alto Palancia comarca of the province of Castellón, in the Valencian Community, Spain.

History

The Vall de Cristo Charterhouse was in force for six centuries and was one of the most important ecclesiastical centres in the Valencian Community. While it was standing, various popes visited it, large ecclesiastical meetings were held there and its control included numerous properties such as villas, factories, farmhouses, land and houses scattered throughout the Kingdom of Valencia.

The Carthusian monastery of Vall de Crist, located in the town of Altura, was founded by the then prince Don Martín de Aragón, who would later reign as Martin of Aragon in 1385 thanks to a papal bull granted by Clement VII, the first antipope of the Great Western Schism in 1383. The chosen place was the Cánava Valley, where the king bought some small farmhouses that would be the base of the future Carthusian monastery. After its foundation with royal rank, it was granted the lordship of the nearby towns of Altura and Alcublas, as well as other less important places and privileges.

The importance of the Carthusian monastery can be deduced from the people who lived there, such as Bonifacio Ferrer, who became the major prior, Saint Ignatius of Loyola or the antipope Benedict XIII, as well as the important decisions that were made there.

In 1386 the first stone of the church of San Martín was laid, which is one of the few buildings still preserved, and the construction of the cloister began. That same year, Father Juan Berga was confirmed as the first prior of Vall de Crist. From that moment on, the different dependencies of the Carthusian monastery were built. That same year (1386), Peter IV of Aragon granted the recently inaugurated Carthusian monastery the herbages of the County of Jérica, from whose rent they obtained a considerable annual census.

In the year 1397, Benedict XIII, Pope Luna, occasional resident of the monastery, annexed the Rectory of the parish church of Castellón to it, despite the protests of the clergy and residents.

In 1399, the construction of the main cloister of the Val de Crist Carthusian monastery began, also in Gothic style, like the previous ones. The construction of the main church was also completed in 1428.

On January 12, 2007, the Department of Culture, Education and Sport declared the Carthusian monastery of Vall de Cristo a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) with the category of monument. The declaration culminated a long process that began with the resolution of its initiation as a Historic-Artistic Monument in 1984 by the Department of Culture of Valencia. The file was taken up again in 2005 under the criteria of the new Law 4/1998 of Valencian Cultural Heritage, by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of this Region.

How to get to?

From Valencia 50 min (60.2 km) via V-21 and A-23

50 min (60.2 km) via V-21 and A-23 From Madrid 4 hr 8 min (413 km) via A-3

