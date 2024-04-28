Fort Carré, often Fort Carré d’Antibes, is a 16th-century star-shaped fort of four arrow-head shaped bastions, that stands on the outskirts of Antibes in the Alpes-Maritimes department (Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region) in Southeastern France. Henri de Mandon built the fort and then during the 17th century, Marquis de Vauban redeveloped it.

Vauban intervened very little on Fort Carré. Visiting Antibes in the 1680s, he drew up several plans and established a list of works to be carried out for the defenses of Antibes, its port, and Fort Carré. He entrusted the engineer Antoine de Niquet with the task of supervising this work.

Regarding Fort Carré, little of this work has actually been completed. These include a general overhaul of equipment to ensure better comfort for the troops, as well as the creation of external defenses. The silhouette of the building has not been modified by Vauban. The present form of Fort Carré has remained, more or less, the one it already had in the sixteenth century.

Fort Carré was used as the villain’s fortress in the James Bond film, Never Say Never Again.

Address: Avenue du 11 Novembre, 06600 Antibes, France

Working hours

Hours:

Tuesday 10AM–5:30PM

Wednesday 10AM–5:30PM

Thursday 10AM–5:30PM

Friday 10AM–5:30PM



Saturday 10AM–5:30PM

Sunday 10AM–5:30PM

Monday Closed

Tarifs:

Full-fare 3 €

Reduce rate (1.5 €) – on presentation of proof: students, large families, teachers. Group members above 15 people– guide-lecturer: free. Reservation compulsary.

Coordinates: 43.580834°N 7.123889°E

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 8 hr 15 min (918 km) via A6 and A7

From Marseille: 1 hr 59 min (184 km) via A8

From Nice: 33 min (22.5 km) via A8

From Toulouse: 5 hr 6 min (547 km) via A9 and A8

From Monaco: 50 min (45.4 km) via A8

From Andorra: 6 hr 51 min (674 km) via A8

From Madrid: 11 hr 17 min (1,249 km) via A-2

From Moscow: 34 hr (3,110 km) via E30/M1

From Belgrade: 13 hr 7 min (1,348 km) via E70

From Istanbul: 23 hr 38 min (2,298 km) via E70

From Bern: 6 hr 53 min (630 km) via A10/E80

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide