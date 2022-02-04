Carnival with the participation of His Majesty the King of Beasts starts in Nice

The Carnival village will be open from February 9 to 27 at the General Leclerc square.

The opening ceremony will begin with a sound and light show.

A flowery promenade will be set up in the middle of Place Masséna. The battle of flowers represents a unique spectacle in the world which has made the reputation of the Côte d’Azur. The “Bataille de Fleurs” originated in the 19th century, when Nice was the carnation-growing capital of France. The 1876 festival featured young ladies dressed in their finest with copious florals, parading down the promenade and pelting each other and the audience with flowers.

This event highlights the great floral diversity that makes up the region since 80% of the flowers used are produced locally. In total, 250,000 stems of flowers and 21 tons of mimosas will be presented to the public.

