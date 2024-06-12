The Careil castle (Fr. Château de Careil) is a fortified house in the commune of Guérande (near La Baule-Escoublac) in the Loire-Atlantique department of France, Pays de la Loire, Atlantic Ocean.

Constructed from the end of the 14th century, and enlarged in the 15th and 16th centuries, this manor house had originally a defensive function, as witnessed by the crenellated curtain wall which still exists. Under the Reformation, it served as a place of worship for the Protestants established in the Guérande peninsula. For this reason, it was attacked and pillaged on 11th May 1589 by the Catholic League. In 1699, some time after the Revocation of the Edict of Nantes, the manor was seized and sold to a Catholic family. After becoming a restaurant in 1924, the site is currently a visitors’ centre.

It is originally built around a square courtyard and surrounded by a moat. It was then accessed by a drawbridge defended by two towers and a fortified wall to the south. These elements have now disappeared.

To the north, the house is built in a Renaissance style. The original mullioned windows were modified following the tax on doors and windows instituted in 1798. The original keep, which was located at the rear of the stately home, collapsed in the middle of the 19th century for lack of maintenance. Part of the staircase leading to it is still visible in the vestibule of the stately home.

To the west, the military wing, still visible today, originally housed a garrison of forty soldiers. On the ground floor were the stables and a common room. Upstairs was the soldiers’ dormitory. They slept on straw mattresses.

The east wing disappeared in an accidental fire in the 18th century. It included a kitchen from which the fire started, an oven, a chapel and a dovecote. The elements damaged by the fire are not restored and the stones are reused.

Address: 33 Rue du Château Careil, 44350 Guérande, France

Working hours:

Monday – Sunday: 2–6PM

Individual Rates

Adults (over 12 years old): 6 euros

Children (5 to 12 years old): 5 euros

Groups prices

Adults (over 12 years old): 5 euros

Children (5 to 12 years old): 4.50 euros

GPS coordinates: 47°17′55″N 2°23′55″W

Shortest distances by car

From Paris : 4 hr 40 min (454 km) via A11

From Nantes : 1 hr 7 min (79.4 km) via N165 and N171

From Toulouse : 6 hr 28 min (664 km) via A62 and A10

From Marseille : 9 hr 51 min (1,060 km) via A7

From Nice : 11 hr 25 min (1,219 km) via A7

From Monaco : 11 hr 37 min (1,241 km) via A7

From Andorra : 8 hr 39 min (846 km) via A62

From Madrid : 11 hr 22 min (1,116 km) via A-1

From Moscow : 36 hr (3,341 km) via E30/M1

From Belgrade : 22 hr 27 min (2,171 km) via E70

From Istanbul : 32 hr (3,120 km) via E70

From Bern: 9 hr 27 min (964 km) via A6

