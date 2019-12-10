Cardona joins in a project for the recovery of historical memory of the vineyard and wine in the region

Cardona has joined the project to recover the popular historical memory of wine and vineyard in the Bages Ceptinavi. For this reason, an appeal is made to all the locals who may have information related to the past of wine in Cardona to contribute to the project.

The contributions can be documents and photographs, but also sayings, songs or customs that have been maintained thanks to oral tradition. The materials can be taken to the Marc Library of Cardona, where they will be scanned and returned to the owners. In the case of oral history, the Library will be in charge of recording it.

The project seeks to gather testimonials that will allow us to recover, conserve and disseminate knowledge about traditional works in winemaking: jobs, procedures, tools, facilities, varieties of plants or cultural traditions, among others.

The project is promoted by the DO Pla de Bages and the Center d’Estudis del Bages and has the collaboration of the municipal libraries of the region and the city councils.

