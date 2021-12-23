The Cape of Touriñán – the westernmost point of inland Spain

  Interesting places in the Pyrenees and around with Jane Cautch   /   , ,

The Cape of Touriñán is the westernmost point of the province of La Coruña, of all Galicia and of inland Spain, as well as the second in Europe after the Cabo da Roca, Portugal.

It is located in the municipality of Muxía.

It’s a part of the Costa da Morte (Coast of Death) of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

The cape is a small peninsula that juts about 1 km into the sea, the narrowest section being an isthmus 150 metres wide between the coasts of Balal and Cuño. Its maximum altitude is 93 metres above sea level.

How to get to?

From A Coruña 1 hr 21 min (104 km) via AG-55 and AC-552

From Santiago de Compostela 1 hr 18 min (80.9 km) via AC-441

From Madrid 6 hr 50 min (677 km) via A-6 and A-52

GPS coordinates: 43.051°N 9.294°W

Carnota beach – one of the 100 best in the world

The Monastery of San Lourenzo de Carboeiro was founded in the 10th century

The sanctuary of Nosa Señora do Corpiño

The monastery of Santa María de Oseira – one of the masterpieces of Cistercian architecture in the Iberian Peninsula

The Monastery of the Benedictine Mothers in Cuntis

The Benedictine monastery of San Salvador de Lérez dates back to the 9th century

Read more: Interesting places in the Pyrenees and around with Jane Cautch ...