The Cape of Touriñán – the westernmost point of inland Spain

The Cape of Touriñán is the westernmost point of the province of La Coruña, of all Galicia and of inland Spain, as well as the second in Europe after the Cabo da Roca, Portugal.

It is located in the municipality of Muxía.

It’s a part of the Costa da Morte (Coast of Death) of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

The cape is a small peninsula that juts about 1 km into the sea, the narrowest section being an isthmus 150 metres wide between the coasts of Balal and Cuño. Its maximum altitude is 93 metres above sea level.

How to get to?

From A Coruña 1 hr 21 min (104 km) via AG-55 and AC-552

From Santiago de Compostela 1 hr 18 min (80.9 km) via AC-441

From Madrid 6 hr 50 min (677 km) via A-6 and A-52

GPS coordinates: 43.051°N 9.294°W