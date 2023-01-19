Photography by Stefano Paletti: Canillo observation deck

  Photo galleries, Pyrenees on photos with Stefano Paletti   /   , , , , ,

Photography by Stefano Paletti: Canillo observation deck

Look here for the full online exhibition of Stefano Paletti

Photography by Stefano Paletti: a waterfall in Coma Pedrosa National Park

Photography by Stefano Paletti: Pyrenees landscapes. A horse in the mountains

Photography by Stefano Paletti: Coll de la Botella

Photography by Stefano Paletti: Valira river in Catalan mountains

Photography by Stefano Paletti: Pyrenees landscapes. A waterfall in the dark colors

Photography by Stefano Paletti: Andorra landscapes. Escaldes-Engordany in the sunset

Read more: Photo galleries ...