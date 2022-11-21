New Year’s lunch menu

To make a reservation you should pay a deposit of half the price of the menu per person to account: AD96 0003 1101 1086 8041 0102 or ES29 2080 3507 2230 4001 6521. Please indicate the date of the reservation, the name and the number of people.

New Year’s lunch menu, January 1, 2023

Pumpkin with “autumn puree” and mountain pesto

Beef tenderloin terrine with foie gras

Cannelloni stuffed with escalivada (smoky grilled vegetables), tartar sauce, anchovy filet and smoked salmon slices

Consommé of free-range poultry, steamed vegetables and mini profiteroles

Steamed cod back, chickpea puree with young vegetables and mushroom puree

Burgundian beef stew, autumn mushrooms and chestnut puree

Our signature pear with dark chocolate string and cookie crumble

And to prolong the pleasure, a gourmet coffee

* 100 €/Person, drinks are not included

Dinner ideas of the Pyrenees by Carles Flinch