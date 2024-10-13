Calle del Pez is a street in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, in the Universidad neighbourhood. It runs down from Corredera Baja de San Pablo to Calle de San Bernardo.​

Between the legend of its name and the last chapters of its past on the edge of the traditional and the underground, some chroniclers have wanted to see it as one of the streets with the most flavour of the old Barrio de Maravillas (which “became Malasaña because of the movida madrileña”).​ Its brief journey has been recorded in the pages of Galdós and Barojian Madrid,​ the cinema of Alejandro Amenábar and some scores of the “seismic” music of the 20th century Spanish.​ During the Revolutionary Sexennium, Calle del Pez was named after Domingo Moriones y Murillo, Captain General of the Philippines and a prominent military man in the Carlist wars on the liberal side.

Main attractions

Almost at the beginning of the street, in the extension formed by Calle del Pez with Calle del Molino de Viento (a space that from the second decade of the 20th century took the name of Plaza de Carlos Cambronero, Cronista Mayor y Oficial de la Villa de Madrid), was the mansion that housed the Pestalozzian Royal Institution, whose creation is attributed to Manuel de Godoy y Álvarez de Faria Ríos.​ In this same mansion, some 19th-century Madrid newspapers had their editorial offices, such as La Prensa and the Carlist newspaper La Esperanza (published between 1844 and 1874).

At number 12, on the corner of Calle de la Madera, the facade of the Bornos palace is preserved, an example of late-neoclassical Isabelline architecture from the mid-19th century, which despite being included in the Special Plan for the Protection of Historic Buildings was renovated and converted into a residential building at the beginning of the 1980s. Répide points out that relationship of the Bornos county house with the history of Madrid, since one of its noble members, Gracián Ramírez, was the owner of the traditional meadow of San Isidro and one of the Madrid residents favored by the legendary miracles of the Virgin of Atocha.

Madrid: full guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide