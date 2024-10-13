Calle del Mediodía Grande (Madrid)

The Calle del Mediodía Grande is a public street in MadridCommunity of MadridSpain, located in the Royal Palace neighborhood, Centro district.

The road runs from Calle del Humilladero to Calle del Águila.​ The name, which is due to its geographical location, was already held in Espinosa’s map.

