The Calle del Mediodía Grande is a public street in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, located in the Royal Palace neighborhood, Centro district.
The road runs from Calle del Humilladero to Calle del Águila. The name, which is due to its geographical location, was already held in Espinosa’s map.
