The Calle del Mediodía Grande is a public street in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, located in the Royal Palace neighborhood, Centro district.

The road runs from Calle del Humilladero to Calle del Águila.​ The name, which is due to its geographical location, was already held in Espinosa’s map.

Madrid: full guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide