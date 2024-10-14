Santa Engracia Street is a street in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain. It runs from north to south from the Cuatro Caminos roundabout, crosses Ríos Rosas and José Abascal streets; arriving at the Pintor Sorolla roundabout (from where Eloy Gonzalo Street and Paseo del General Martínez Campos branch off to the west). After crossing Plaza de Chamberí (from where Luchana Street and Paseo de Eduardo Dato branch off to the southwest) it ends at Plaza de Alonso Martínez.

Starting at Plaza de Alonso Martínez (formerly the Santa Bárbara roundabout)​ and ending at the Cuatro Caminos roundabout, at the intersection with Bravo Murillo Street, it runs entirely through the Chamberí district.​ Originally it corresponded on the Teixeira map with the Hortaleza road.​ It was also called Paseo de Doña Bárbara de Braganza (because it was a walking area for the wife of Fernando VI, Bárbara de Braganza) and Paseo de Chamberí (since 1752).

The San Luis branch of the Alcubilla journey formerly went down the street.​ During the Franco dictatorship, in 1940, its name was changed to “Joaquín García Morato Street”.​ During the municipal government of Enrique Tierno Galván, it was approved on January 25, 1980, at the proposal of the councilor Enrique Moral culture, the recovery of the previous name of Santa Engracia together with the change of name of another 26 streets in the capital.​ The Chamberí elevated reservoir (Depósito elevado de Chamberí) is located on the street.

