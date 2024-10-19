The Cabe River is a river in the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula, a right tributary of the Sil River. It is 56 km long and runs entirely through the province of Lugo, in Galicia (Spain), crossing the municipalities of Incio, Puebla del Brollón, Monforte de Lemos, Pantón and Sober. It covers an area of ​​1,577 hectares, with major pollution problems in some areas of the southern half of its course.

It is born in the area called “Fonte das Abellas”, near the village of Cabude, in the parish of Foilebar, in the municipality of Incio.

The Cabe River was declared a Site of Community Importance (SCI) in December 2004 and upgraded to a Special Area of ​​Conservation (SAC) in March 2014.

