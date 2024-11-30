Butterfly Park of Benalmadena (Mariposario de Benalmádena), in the province of Málaga, part of the autonomous community of Andalusia in southern Spain, overlooking Costa del Sol.

In this spectacular Butterfly Park, next to the Benalmádena Stupa, you can walk amongst more than 1,500 exotic butterflies from around the world, flying freely in a tropical paradise between waterfalls and flowers.

You will be able to observe how they are born, how they reproduce and enjoy learning many things about these wonderful insects.

Opening Times

Mon-Sun 10:00 to 19:30

GPS coordinates: 36.5883°N 4.5808°W

From Málaga 29 min (28.7 km) via MA-20 and AP-7

