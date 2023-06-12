Butron castle inspired by Bavarian castle models

  Castles and fortresses of Spain and France with Mathew Kristes   /   , , , , ,

Butrón castle (Basque: Butroeko gaztelua) is  located in Gatika, in the province of Biscay, in northern Spain (Basque country), about an hour trip by car from Bilbao.

It dates originally from the Middle Ages, although it owes its present appearance to an almost complete rebuilding begun by Francisco de Cubas (also known as Marqués de Cubas) in the end of 19th century.

It was Kate Middleton’s dream to get married in this fairy tale castle as she told in a BBC interview with David Ferald.

Now it is opened to the public.

In November 2005 the building was purchased by INBISA (Grupo Empresarial) for 1,629,743 euros but it remains under the general protection of Spanish law 16/1985 in respect of historic buildings in Spain.

How to get to?

From Vitoria-Gasteiz 1 hr 11 min (91.0 km) via AP-68

From Bilbao 21 min (22.0 km) via BI-631

From Madrid 4 hr 12 min (429 km) via A-1

 

Coordinates: 43°22′18.06″N 2°54′52.01″W

The Castle of Villavecchia declared a Cultural Monument of National Interest

Hostalric Castle declared a cultural asset of national interest of Catalonia

Remei Castle and its wineries

Pau castle and the National Museum, one of the most visited museums in France

Belflou Castle and its water ditch have been protected as historical monuments since 1948

Jarnioux and its castle

Read more: Castles and fortresses of Spain and France with Mathew Kristes ...