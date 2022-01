Boí Taüll in the western Catalan Pyrenees has been named one of Europe’s best affordable ski resorts by Lonely Planet.

As well as providing good value for money – €175 for a six-day high-season lift pass – Boí Taüll was singled out as the ‘best for après-ski culture’, for its culinary and architectural offering.

The resort – the highest in the Pyrenees – is close to the Vall de Boí’s nine UNESCO-listed Romanesque churches, dating from the 11th and 12th century.