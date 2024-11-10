Bermeo is a town and municipality in the province of Biscay, Basque Country in northern Spain. It is the most important fishing port in the Basque Country.

The town was founded in 1236. Bermeo was the provincial capital of Biscay from 1476 to 1602.

It is a popular part on the Costa Vasca (Basque Coast) of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

Main attractions

Ercilla Tower (Fisherman’s Museum). It was one of the 30 towers that defended Bermeo in the Middle Ages and the only tower that remains standing. It is strategically located on the old port and was built at the end of the 15th century. It is a tower-house, the home of the Ercilla. In 1948 the façade was reformed, finding Gothic arches and loopholes, and it was named the Fisherman’s Museum. In 1984 and 1985 more reforms were made, changing the masonry of the facade.

The casino. The work of Severino de Achúcarro y Mocoroa, it was built in 1894 and collapsed in 1983 as a result of floods. Rebuilt again, this work is considered within eclecticism. It is located in the Lamera park. The different areas of the building are used for various activities.

Town Hall of Bermeo. Located in the Sabino Arana Goiri square, it was erected in 1732. Two sundials can be seen on its facade and it is also considered a Historic-Artistic Monument.

Kikumbera House. Classified within Basque rationalism. It was declared a Historic-Artistic Monument in 1995.

Batzoki. It is a modernist style construction, the work of Pedro Ispizua Susunaga.

The convent of San Francisco has been outside the walls since January 30, 1357. The convent is made up of a Gothic church, a cloister and the residence.

Church of Saint Euphemia. Located next to the old port of the town, it is the oldest church and also the most important, since the ancient kings traveled there to swear.

Church of Santa María de la Asuncíon. It is the newest church in Bermeo, built in the mid-19th century by the architect Silvestre Pérez y Martínez.

San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. This is the tourist destination of the Basque Country par excellence, since it receives thousands of visitors during the year. The islet and its surroundings are considered a protected reserve.

Cape Machichaco. The lighthouse that bears the same name is located on Cape Machichaco. The place offers beautiful views of the entire Biscay coast and you can even see cetaceans from there.

Beaches

Aritxatxu / Aritzatxu Beach. Length: 75 meters. Width: between 25 and 60 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand, Rocks. Swimming conditions: Strong waves.

Arribolas Beach. Length: 260 meters. Width: 25 meters. Environment: Mountain. Composition: Cobble fragments, Rocks. Swimming conditions: Strong waves.

How to get to?

By car:

From Bilbao 36 min (34.8 km) via BI-631 and BI-631

36 min (34.8 km) via BI-631 and BI-631 From Vitoria 1 hr 24 min (81.5 km) via BI-623

From San Sebastian 1 hr 26 min (107 km) via AP-8

1 hr 26 min (107 km) via AP-8 From Madrid 4 hr 33 min (443 km) via A-1

Main information

Area: 34 km²

Coordinates: 43°25′15″N 2°43′17″W

Population: 16 784

Languages: Spanish, Basque

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

