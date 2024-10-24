Benassal (in Spanish Benasal) is a municipality in the province of Castellón, Valencian Community, Spain.

It belongs to the Alt Maestrat comarca.

Main attractions

Church of the Assumption of the Virgin, from the 18th century. It preserves a fine baroque doorway, as well as an important collection of goldsmith’s work, religious and medieval ornaments such as the Virgin’s bed (llit de la Verge), the altarpiece and a Last Supper made in iron by the sculptor José Gonzalvo Vives.

Town Centre includes: the La Mola complex, the original centre of the town where a section of wall can still be seen, and the towers of Garcés, Redona, de la Presó and an entrance gate to the enclosure with an arch of Arab tradition. La Mola gives way to the old town centre called Els Carrerons (the Alleys), made up of narrow streets with some of the oldest houses in the town. Several noble houses from the 18th century have been preserved, such as those of Sánchez de Cotanda (which preserves two baroque style doorways from the 18th century), Matutano and Grau; the Forn de Dalt; and the so-called Mola building (13th century), with an arch from the original walls. Currently in La Mola there is the Archaeological Museum of Alt Maestrat and the Carles Salvador i Gimeno classroom-museum.

The Prison Tower.

Corbó Castle.

Walled enclosure.

Nabàs Tower.

Bulc Tower.

Festivals

San Antonio Abad. Celebrated the week of January 17th. The following events are of note: the Rossegada (meal in the countryside), the entrance of logs with horses that will later form part of the bonfire, horse races, the traditional Ball Pla dance and the distribution of coquettes.

Carnivals/ El Ajo Arriero (Carnestoltes). Celebrated in February. Typical meal (El Ajo), representation of the Entrada de la Tea, typical dance in the light of pine wood and costume dance.

San Cristóbal. Celebrated on Easter Monday of Pentecost. Pilgrimage to the hermitage with the distribution of les Primes who transport a herd of animals in decorated boxes.

San Roque. Celebrated from the last weekend of August. Recreational, musical, cultural and sporting activities.

How to get to?

From Valencia 1 hr 45 min (136 km) via CV-15

1 hr 45 min (136 km) via CV-15 From Madrid 5 hr 1 min (487 km) via A-3

Main information

Area: 79,6 (municipality)

Coordinates: 40°23′N 0°08′W

Population: 1026

Languages: Spanish, Valencian

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

