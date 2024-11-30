Benalmádena Stupa is a stupa in Benalmádena, in the province of Málaga, part of the autonomous community of Andalusia in southern Spain, overlooking Costa del Sol. It is 33 m high and is the tallest stupa in Europe. It was inaugurated on 5 October 2003, and was the final project of Lopon Tsechu Rinpoche.

In Buddhism, a stupa is a monument which represents peace, prosperity and harmony, as well as being a place for meditation. Benalmádena Stupa (Chan Chub Chorten in Tibetan) symbolizes Buddha’s enlightenment.

Bhutanese Lama Lopon Tsechu guided the ritual elements, while German-based Polish architect Wojtek Kossowski, oversaw construction. The stupa was inaugurated October 5, 2003 by H.H. Kunzig Shamar Rinpoche, the second-most important teacher within the Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism.

GPS coordinates: 36.5883°N 4.5808°W

