Bedford OYD. Green version

The Bedford OYD is an army lorry for the British Armed Forces and introduced in 1939. It was based on Bedford’s O-series commercial vehicles with a modified front end and single rear tyres.

It was designed for a 3-ton payload. The OYD was a general service vehicle, while the OYC was a tanker version for carrying water or petrol. These vehicles were widely used during, and after, World War II but were later superseded by the Bedford RL.

Made in UK (Luton)

Years of production: 1939-1953

Production: 72,385

Engine: 6 cylinders; 3500 cm³

Power: 75 HP

Weight: 6,568 kg