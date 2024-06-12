Beaumarchais Castle (Fr. Château de Beaumarchais) is located in Brétignolles-sur-Mer in the department of Vendée in France, Pays de la Loire, Atlantic Ocean.

The castle was built in the sixteenth century by Vincent Bouhier de L’Ecluse on the foundations of an old castle built at the beginning of the century. It was redesigned at the beginning of the 19th century. The facades and roofs of the castle as well as the fireplace on the ground floor have been listed as historical monuments since June 27, 1962.

Private property. No tourists allowed.

GPS coordinates: 46° 39′ 10″ N, 1° 51′ 29″ E

Located 1 h 20 min (87.4 km) via D117 from Nantes.

Shortest distances by car

From Paris : 4 hr 44 min (459 km) via A11 and A87

