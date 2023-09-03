The Château de Beaulon is a château—castle located in the town of Saint Dizant du Gua, near the southwestern coast in the Charente-Maritime Department of the Poitou-Charentes region, in France. The privately owned château, gardens, and landscape park, a Monument historique, are open to the public.

It was around 1480 (end of the reign of Louis XI) when the Vinsons family had the castle built, which would take the name of Beaulon in 1510, when the seigneury of Saint-Dizant was acquired by the de Beaulon family in 1502.

After a fire in 1510, Jacques de Beaulon rebuilt the castle in its western part in the Renaissance style.

In 1591, the Jesuits of Bordeaux seized the land for non-payment of annuity, despite the intervention of Henri IV.

At the beginning of the seventeenth century, Monseigneur de Nesmond, bishop of Bayeux and adviser to Louis XIV, became by inheritance the lord of Beaulon (the family of Nesmond will own it until 1712) and the right of high justice is given to the lordship in 16355.

In the seventeenth century, it was the summer residence of the bishops of Bordeaux.

Subsequently, by marriage, the castle of Beaulon will be, after the family of Nesmond, the property of the families of Bigot, Brémond d’Ars, de la Porte.

In 1965, the Château de Beaulon became the property of Christian Thomas. Since that year when he acquired the estate, major renovations have been carried out both in terms of the buildings and the development and embellishment of the vineyards. Listed as a historic monument in 1987 thanks to the pugnacity of its owner, after five centuries of existence, the family estate has been welcoming visitors for some forty years.

Address: 25 Rue Saint-Vincent, 17240 Saint-Dizant-du-Gua, France

Hours:

Wednesday 10AM–6PM

Thursday 10AM–6PM

Friday 10AM–6PM

Saturday 10AM–6PM

Sunday 10AM–6PM

Monday 10AM–6PM

Tuesday 10AM–6PM

GPS coordinates: 45° 26′ 03″ N, 0° 42′ 17″ E