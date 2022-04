This Saturday, the beach security signal will be hoisted on the Grande Beach in Biarritz. Although the ski resorts are not all closed yet, the beach season is gradually coming.

In April and May, the beach security signal will be hoisted only in the afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gradually, from May 1, the beaches of the Côtes de Basques and Milady will be opened. Then it will be the turn of Marbella, Port-Vieux and Miramar.