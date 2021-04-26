BBVA plans to lay off more than 3000 workers, 16% of the bank’s staff in Spain

Bank intends to close 530 offices, a few days after Caixabank the largest bank in Spain, revealed its intention to lay off 8,291 workers generally (754 people in Catalonia).

The financial institution intends to close 530 offices, of which 204 will be in Catalonia – the territory worst affected by the reduction.

Trade unions gave details of the closures after meeting company officials on Thursday.

Around 3,000 employees in offices are expected to be sacked, 21% of the total, and 800 more of the central services.

