Bassella Motorcycle Museum welcomed German designer Hans Muth and painter Raul Contreras

The visit took place last Saturday, July 2, as part of the organization of the current temporary exhibition “Motorcycles: Art and Design”, commissioned by Gerart Gallery and dedicated to the work of these two prominent celebrities of the automotive world.

Hans A. Muth is one of the most respected motorcycle designers in the world. At 87 years old, he was in very good shape, delighting those present with an almost two-hour story about his professional career. Since joining BMW, he has gone from designing car interiors to leading the motorcycle design department.

He has been involved in the creation of the brand’s mythical models (R90S, R100RS, BMW GS,…) as well as other projects he has developed outside of BMW such as the incredible Suzuki Katana.

The artist Raul Contreras, who has a great passion for motorcycles, created black and white illustrations for this exhibition. He explained the details of his technique with which he can explore every detail, the perfect combination of his gift as an artist and his great passion for motorcycles.

Hans A. Muth put his signature on the tank of a BMW R100RS owned by the Bussell Motorcycle Museum. The first motorcycle with integral standard fairing, designed by him in 1976, once again shook up the market and turned it into a motorcycle icon for an entire era.

Many BMW clubs and fans from across the country attended the event, riding authentic collector’s unique bikes, such as these impeccable R100RS and the mythical R90S in Smoke and Daytona versions.