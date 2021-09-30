The UPV/EHU-University of the Basque Country is drafting a protocol for a new global study on microplastic pollution.

Moreover, The UPV/EHU-University has led a collaborative research network that spans the rivers of 23 countries

The latest studies carried out by the network span 40 rivers and headwater streams located in little disturbed regions in 23 countries all over the world. The results, which have been published in the scientific journals Science Advances and Nature Communications, demonstrate, for the first time at a global scale, the relationship between biodiversity loss and ecosystem functioning in different climate zones.

It seems that the greatest impacts are occurring in the tropics, where regulations are less strict in terms of ecosystem alteration, land use, pesticides and the disturbance of riverside areas. In these regions, the likelihood of certain species being lost is greater than in Europe, for example, where regulations are much stricter in this area.