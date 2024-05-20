The month of May in Aitona (Catalonia, Spain) is associated with big celebrations. And for the past year, the city had everything to celebrate the new edition of Festa Major de Sant Gaietà.

The Festa Major celebration took place on May 17-19. Among the most striking offers of this year there were: the Antique Dolls Exhibition, the show “L’Home Orquestra”, the V Course “Embarrocat” and the Market of Culture and Traditions, which was accompanied by a novelty: the release of the coin of Aitona, the first in a collection that will grow year by year in the Baronia market.

As part of the Sant Gaietà Festival, an exhibition of antique dolls was inaugurated in the Sant Gaietà Chapel. It consists of almost 50 dolls from different times, some of which are a century old. All of them belong to the people of the village.

Photos: ALL PYRENEES