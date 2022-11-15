Christmas lights will be on from November 24 to January 6.

While three key commercial locations in the city center will have the same lights up as last year, Passeig de Gràcia boulevard will revamp its Christmas decorations.

Plaça Catalunya square, Aragó street (between Bailèn and Aribau), and Gran Via avenue (between Bailèn and Muntaner) saw new designs last year after a decade with the same lights. Toni Arola, famous for his original lamps, was in charge of designing them.

This year, it is time for Passeig de Gràcia boulevard, as well as Plaça Urquinaona avenue, Paral·lel avenue, and Via Laietana boulevard.

High energy prices will have a direct impact on Barcelona’s Christmas season as lights will be switched off earlier than usual.

From Sunday to Thursday, lights will be on from 5:30 pm to 10 pm, while Fridays and Saturdays they will be switched off at 11 pm.

On special days such as December 24, and 31, and January 1 and 5, lights will be on until midnight.

Despite this reduction and the expected 31% drop in energy consumption, the city council will spend an estimated €2.3 million on Christmas lights, up from last year’s €2.15 million.